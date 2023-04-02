Protect your household with a lifetime AdGuard Family Plan – and save over $100

Half the trouble with protecting your valuable data and vulnerable devices is knowing exactly what safeguards you need to be fully secured. If you’ve got a VPN, do you need an ad blocker too? Are you shielded from the standard malware attack as well?

With lots of security questions around your online profile, an AdGuard Family Plan simplifies all of those inquiries down to a clear, simple yes.

With their lifetime subscription, AdGuard makes it that simple by packing a full suite of protection features into one do-it-all app. Is it an adblocker? Sure is. Does it thwart malware? Yes. And will it even make sure the kids are safely shielded from anything you deem to be questionable content when they’re online? Yep, it does that too.

With AdGuard up and running, all those annoying banners, pop-ups, and video ads never creep in to slow down your device. AdGuard blocks tracking scripts that can identify your IP, keeping users safely anonymous online while also making sure malware apps can’t get a foothold. The package also includes a customizable set of parental controls so users can set their own boundaries about any family member’s access to adult content.

Regularly $129.99, the lifetime access to an AdGuard Family Plan covering up to 9 devices is now on sale as part of our Spring Digital Blowout. Just enter the code SPRING15 during checkout to drop your price all the way down to just $26.49, a savings of over 75%. Get in on the offer now before it expires April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

AdGuard Family Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $29.99

Get protected for $26.49

Prices subject to change.