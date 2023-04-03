Get this MacBook Air and MS Office bundled together for just $500

The MacBook Air, as far as laptops go, is one of the more reliable options on the market. That kind of dependability, however, tends to carry a pretty hefty price tag. So, if you’re trying to save money, you might consider choosing this refurbished model instead. Even more so this week since you can get it bundled with MS Office and at a huge discount while supplies last.

This package is ideal for students, creatives, or anyone else who needs a travel-friendly computer. Refurbished to like new condition, this MacBook Air features a vibrant 13.3” display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also offers Wi-Fi connectivity so you can get online as well as Bluetooth 4.0 so it’ll work with speakers, headsets, and more.

Then, just to make a good deal even sweeter, it comes with a lifetime license to MS Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 so you can stay productive too. This is an add-on that’s rarely included with any new computer purchase and it adds a significant amount of value. That being said, we don’t recommend waiting. As it’s currently discounted to just $499.99, don’t be surprised if this offer vanishes as quickly as it arrived.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 Lifetime License + Apple MacBook Air MQD42LLA (2017) Bundle – $499.99

