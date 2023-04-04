Take the chains off your internet with $20 off this top VPN

Logging on is easy even if you’ve never used a VPN before, and you can take your pick of configuration generators. Windscribe’s no-logging policy ensures that the sites you visit and the data you access are safe even from the company’s own servers, which are protected by state-of-the-art encryption. The desktop app doubles down on that security with features like a firewall and proxy gateway.

Windscribe also boasts a wide server infrastructure, which means you can access geo-restricted content in over 69 countries. That means a literal whole new world of shows on your favorite streaming services, not to mention tons of downloadable content.

What’s more, you can keep your speed humming along while you access all this new media. With Windscribe’s Pro Plan, you can use split-tunneling to ensure that data from some sites go through unrestricted while others get filtered. There are a ton of customizable options that make it perfect for globetrotters or for anyone who wants both safety and accessibility.

You can take your pick of subscriptions to Windscribe’s Pro Plan, all of which are $20 off – but only through April 22. Choose from a one-year plan, two years, or three years of top-flight VPN for $69.

Windscribe VPN Pro Plan – $39

See Deal

Prices subject to change.