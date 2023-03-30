Keynote, Numbers, and Pages updates add Apple Pencil Hover support

Following the launch of iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 earlier this week, Apple on Thursday issued updates for its iWork suite of productivity apps: Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. The updates bring the apps to version 13 and are available for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad through the respective App Stores. In addition to performance improvements and bug fixes, here are the new features coming to your devices:

Keynote

iPhone and iPad

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models

Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser

Mac

Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser

Numbers

iPhone and iPad

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models

Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Mac

Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu

﻿﻿Improved performance for large spreadsheets on Mac computers with Apple silicon

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Pages

iPhone and iPad

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models

Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu

Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions

Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity

Mac