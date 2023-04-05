Get over 400 hours of top-notch cybersecurity training at an extra 40% off.

A recent survey found at least one open-source vulnerability in 84% of the code bases it studied. That means a vast majority of apps and digital systems out there can be exploited and fall prey to hackers without some stellar defenses.

From content creators to accountants to business leaders, the training in The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle can help turn almost anyone working with technology into a bonafide security expert.

This collection is a treasure trove of security know-how, packed with 26 different courses and over 400 hours of in-depth training.

From basic language protection for Python, Linux, and more to training around specific company products like Cisco networking hardware and Microsoft programs, this giant package allows learners to dive into any topic that draws their interest. The bundle even includes a handful of CompTIA courses to help successful students earn some of the top certifications available in the IT industry.

“It covers all the topics I need with the same standards I’ve come to expect,” package buyer David Long said in his 5-star review.

Each individual course in The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle is a $299 value, but by entering the code SECURITY40 during checkout, you can shave an extra 40% off the already discounted price for the collection. It’s all available for just $47.99 if you get your order in by 11:59 p.m. on April 11.

The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle – $79.99

Be a cyber expert for $47.99

Prices subject to change.