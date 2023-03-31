Apple might move its entire MacBook line to OLED beginning next year

As Apple is rumored to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air over the coming months, a new report claims that an even bigger upgrade is in store for the 13-inch model.

According to Korea-based The Elec (translation), Apple has turned to Samsung Display as the manufacturer for the MacBook Air’s OLED screen, which has previously been rumored to arrive in late 2024. The Elec cites a 13.3-inch screen in development, which is the size used in the M1 model from 2020. Apple switched to a larger 13.6-inch display when it introduced the M2 model in 2022.

However, there may be a reason for that. The Elec reports that the display has a “strong test nature for mass production of OLED for the future MacBook Pro.” That could mean the 13.3-inch model never actually makes it to production.

Previous rumors claimed the MacBook Pro would be the first laptop to transition to OLED displays. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro currently use Apple’s XDR LED tech with HDR and high-refresh-rate ProMotion.

The Elec claims Apple also tested a Samsung OLED panel for the 10.9-inch iPad Air before discontinuing the project in September 2021. The publication says Apple ultimately killed the project due to volume and cost concerns but is still planning on releasing an OLED iPad Pro in 2024.

The two processes are different, however. The Elec reports that the iPad Pro’s OLED display will utilize Samsung’s double-stack method that stacks two light-emitting layers, while the MacBook Air’s screen uses a single-stack method.

Apple is rumored to be launching a new 15-inch MacBook Air sometime this spring, but that model will likely use the same LCD technology as the 13.6-inch model.