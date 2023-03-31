You can finally get Netflix’s cheapest plan on Apple TV

When Netflix launched its budget plan last year that gave subscribers the option to pay less if they agreed to watch a few ads every hour, it was missing a key component: Apple TV support. Four months later, Netflix has finally gotten around to adding it.

Reddit user Websgeisti spotted that the Netflix Basic with Ads tier works on Apple TV after the Netflix app is updated to version 2.3.0. Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch that the cheaper Netflix tier is now available on the Apple TV.

While Apple TV wasn’t the only platform that didn’t allow the ad-supported tier, Netflix appears to be slowly rolling out support. After the latest update, it appears that the Chromecast, PlayStation 3, and Windows apps still don’t support the Basic with Ads plan.

The Netflix Basic with Ads subscription costs $6.99/£4.99 per month while the Basic plan without ads costs $9.99/£6.99. Subscribers see about five ads per hour depending on the show being watched. The ads can last from 30 to 75 seconds. Additionally, some shows, including “The Office” and “Arrested Development,” are not available with this budget tier.

How to get Netflix Basic with Ads

You can subscribe to the Netflix ad-supported plan on Netflix’s website. You don’t have to be a new Netflix subscriber to sign up for the Basic with Ads plan—existing subscibers can switch to the cheaper option as well. On an Apple TV, you’ll need to update the Netflix app to the latest version (version 2.3.0 or later) to watch shows with the Basic with Ads plan.

How much is Netflix?

There are four subscription plans for Netflix: Basic with Ads there are ad-free Basic, Standard, and Premium tiers. Here’s how much each plan costs and what you get for your money:

Basic with Ads

Price: $6.99/£4.99 a month

Ads: Includes ads

Content: Some major third-party shows and films are missing from this tier.

Streaming quality: HD (720p)

Streams: No simultaneous streams

Downloads: No downloads

Basic

Price: $9.99/£6.99 a month

Ads: No ads

Content: Access to the entire library of TV shows and movies.

Streaming quality: HD (720p)

Streams: No simultaneous streams

Downloads: Can only download content on one phone or tablet

Standard

Price: $15.49/£10.99 a month

Ads: No ads

Content: Access to the entire library of TV shows and movies.

Streaming quality: Up to 1080p

Streams: Two simultaneous streams

Downloads: Two devices can register for and store downloads

Premium

Price: $19.99/£15.99 a month

Ads: No ads

Content: Access to the entire library of TV shows and movies.

Streaming quality: Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K streaming (not every show and film is available in 4K)

Streams: Four simultaneous streams

Downloads: Four devices can register for and store downloads

You can create up to five profiles across all of the plans but note that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing among multiple households. The Basic plans won’t allow you to stream shows on different devices at the same time.

By comparison, Apple TV+ costs $6.99/£6.99 per month. Find out more about Apple TV+ in our Apple TV+ FAQ. There are also various free trials for Apple TV+ if you want to try it first.

Netflix no longer offers a 30-day free trial. Occasionally there is a chance to have a free upgrade to a higher plan during your first month when you sign up.

