This fully-loaded maxed-out MacBook Pro is $900 off right now

The M2 MacBook Pro is one of the fastest Macs ever made, but its M1 Max predecessor is no slouch either. And today you can get a fully-loaded model for cheaper than ever: B&H Photo is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB of storage for $4,999, a savings of $900 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

This machine isn’t for casual users. It has a top-of-the-line M1 Max processor with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB of storage, all the best money can buy. You’re also getting an incredible 14.2-inch display with ProMotion, a fantastic keyboard, and loads of expansion, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, and HDMI.

With the highest possible specs, this machine will handle everything you can throw at it for years and years to come. And at $900, you can buy yourself a nice display to go with it too.