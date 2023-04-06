Macworld Podcast: WWDC 2023 is set for June 5

Apple has announced the dates for this year’s developer’s conference, but Is Apple having second thoughts about its headliner? We talk about WWDC and the start of Apple’s new reality in this episode of the Macworld Podcast! Stick around!
This is episode 835 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- WWDC 2023: Everything we expect to see announced on June 5
- How small WWDC updates can make a big impact on our Apple devices
- Some lucky people have already seen Apple’s AR headset–and they don’t like it
- Apple reportedly ‘isn’t very optimistic’ that its AR headset is the next big thing
