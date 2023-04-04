Massive Amazon AirPods sale offers significant savings on every model

Apple’s AirPods earbuds and headphones are often on sale, but it’s rare that they’re all on sale at the same time outside of Black Friday. Today’s one of those days as Amazon is discounting all models of AirPods, from the cheapest 2nd-gen earbuds to the high-end AirPods Max. Here are the savings:

AirPods Pro (2nd-gen)

Price: $229

$229 Savings: $20

$20 Why you want it: Apple’s newest AirPods Pro look the same as the previous model, but they’re all-new on the inside, with better noise cancellation, battery life, and audio quality.

AirPods (3rd-gen)

Price: $150

$150 Savings: $29

$29 Why you want it: Apple’s third-gen AirPods bring a slew of upgrades over the second-gen model, including personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, sweat and water resistance, adaptive EQ, custom drivers, and longer battery life, so they’re definitely worth the extra $50.

AirPods (2nd-gen)

Price: $99

$99 Savings: $30

$30 Why you want it: Apple’s previous-gen AirPods don’t have a lot of the features of the third-gen model, but they’re excellent entry-level earbuds at under $100.

AirPods Max