Keep your files on the cloud for life with Prism Drive Cloud Storage

Cloud storage might seem like a cheap way to keep files secure over the long term. But most providers charge you to renew a subscription every year, and those payments have a way of adding up really fast. Wish there was a more economical backup option with no catch? Then Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage may be just the ticket — especially since their lifetime subscriptions are on sale right now.

Prism Drive, like most cloud service providers, lets you upload any file from any device and then access it from anywhere. Where it differs is in the cost. While those others charge you by the month or year, Prism Drive instead charges you one time — and one time only — for a lifetime of service. And they keep everything secure using Zero Knowledge Encryption, which is important given the current trends in cyber security.

If you’re ready to try a better cloud storage service that’ll save you money in the long run, then it’s time to switch to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage. And right now is a perfect opportunity since their 10TB Lifetime Subscription package is on sale for just $69.97 — no coupon codes required — but only until 11:59 pm on April 11, 2023.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (10TB) – $69.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.