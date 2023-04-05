Get the latest Mac Mini for under $500 for the first time since 2005

If you’re looking for a desktop Mac that brings power and performance without a high price, the M2 Mac mini is a fantastic option. And today’s sale is the lowest we’ve seen in more than a decade: Amazon is selling the M2 Mac mini with 256GB of storage for $499.99, a savings of $99 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The M2 Mac mini looks the same as its M1 predecessor but has a faster chip, HDMI 2 for powering an 8K display, Wi-Fi 6E for faster Internet speeds, and Bluetooth 5.3. Like before, you also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and USB-A ports, all wrapped in a stunningly silent design that will look great on your desk.

When the Mac mini launched in 2005, it was a tremendous value at $499, but the latest model hasn’t been that cheap since then. That makes Amazon’s sale a true throwback and the best Mac value you’re likely to find all year.