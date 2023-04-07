The next iOS and macOS updates can’t get here soon enough

When it comes to OS updates, we here at Macworld encourage users to install them as soon as possible. Updates sometimes have nice new features, but it’s the bug fixes and security updates that are the most important.

But many believe there’s a good argument for waiting, and with iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, and macOS 13.3, Apple proved that argument. Those updates introduced a number of bugs that have caused problems, none of which are minor. They all have bugs that can seriously disrupt your ability to use your devices.

Apple is apparently aware of the problems and MacRumors reports that iOS 16.4.1 is in development to address the iPhone bugs. Verification of a macOS Ventura 13.3.1 update has not been made, but we assume it’s in the works as well. In the meantime, these are some of the widely reported bugs found with iOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3 that a point release will hopefully fix–and if you haven’t updated, you should probably hold off.

iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 known issues

Weather app : The Weather app that many of us come to rely upon to set the tone for the day has problems displaying the forecast. Earlier this week, the Weather app had a complete data outage, and while service is restored (according to Apple’s System Status website), the app still acts wonky.

: The Weather app that many of us come to rely upon to set the tone for the day has problems displaying the forecast. Earlier this week, the Weather app had a complete data outage, and while service is restored (according to Apple’s System Status website), the app still acts wonky. Battery drain : There always seems to be a vocal number of users who experience shortened battery life when an update is released. But the number of anecdotal accounts, such as those on Apple’s Support Community, seems to be more frequent with iOS 16.4. YouTuber iAppleBytes has a video demonstration of a Geekbench battery test with iOS 16.4 that supports the shortened battery life claim.

: There always seems to be a vocal number of users who experience shortened battery life when an update is released. But the number of anecdotal accounts, such as those on Apple’s Support Community, seems to be more frequent with iOS 16.4. YouTuber iAppleBytes has a video demonstration of a Geekbench battery test with iOS 16.4 that supports the shortened battery life claim. Home app: The Home app, used to control smart home devices, got an update to its architecture, but Apple stumbled during its rollout. It was initially offered in iOS 16.2 but it was pulled back and then released with iOS 16.4. Now, there are a number of complaints about the reworked app, reports iMore.

macOS Ventura 13.3 known issues