macOS Ventura 13.3.1 update brings big security updates and small bug fixes

Apple on Friday released macOS Ventura 13.3.1 nearly two weeks after 13.3–two weeks that were filled with user complaints about problems caused by 13.3. According to the 13.3.1 release notes, the update includes bug fixes and security updates. The notes specifically address two fixes, which are:
- Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations
- Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work
It’s unclear if the update addresses three problems that users have experienced: Universal Control and Handoff not working, Quick Look not working, and a problem with Home directories saved to an external storage device.
Apple’s security updates website details the following security fixes:
IOSurfaceAccelerator
- Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.
- CVE-2023-28206: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab
WebKit
- Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
- WebKit Bugzilla: 254797
- CVE-2023-28205: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat
- Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab
macOS Ventura 13.3.1: How to install
- Click on the Apple menu and select System Settings.
- Select General in the left sidebar.
- Select Software Update in the main section of the window.
- Your Mac will check online for any available updates. If the update is available, a description will appear. Click on the Update Now button to start the installation. The update will download to your Mac and the installer will run. The Mac will need to restart to complete the installation.