macOS Ventura 13.3.1 update brings big security updates and small bug fixes

Apple on Friday released macOS Ventura 13.3.1 nearly two weeks after 13.3–two weeks that were filled with user complaints about problems caused by 13.3. According to the 13.3.1 release notes, the update includes bug fixes and security updates. The notes specifically address two fixes, which are:

Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work

It’s unclear if the update addresses three problems that users have experienced: Universal Control and Handoff not working, Quick Look not working, and a problem with Home directories saved to an external storage device.

Apple’s security updates website details the following security fixes:

IOSurfaceAccelerator

An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2023-28206: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab

WebKit

A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. WebKit Bugzilla: 254797

Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab

macOS Ventura 13.3.1: How to install