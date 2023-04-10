After the latest leaks, we really need to see the iPhone 15 Pro in person

If you’ve been itching for more iPhone 15 rumors, another round of renders has leaked showing nearly everything about the new handset. If you’re hoping for something new however, well, let’s just say we’ve reached the corroboration point of the rumor cycle.

Courtesy of “exclusive details from MFi accessory makers,” the latest renders from 9to5Mac purport to show off Apple’s flagship phone from every angle, and while they’re not all that different from previous rumors and renders, they show off significant differences compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. But while we’ve learned a lot about the phone so far, it’s going to be hard to get a true feel for the changes until we see the phone in person.

Refined design

For the first time, the iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly be made from a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. That should reduce the weight of the phone and give it more of a matte finish than a shiny one. It will also reportedly have slightly rounded edges, giving it “a noticeable upgrade in hand” without dramatically changing the overall look or shape of the device. The iPhone has had fairly sharp edges since the iPhone 12, so we’re very interested to hold the iPhone 15 Pro for the first time

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro will be slightly smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro:

iPhone 15 Pro: 70.46 x 146.47 x 8.24mm

70.46 x 146.47 x 8.24mm iPhone 14 Pro: 71.45 x 47.46 x 7.84mm

The new color for the iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly be “Deep Red,” which will replace Deep Purple alongside white, black, and gold. Apple’s Pro colors are tough to portray in pictures and we can’t wait to see what Apple’s first red model will look like in person.

Thinner bezels

The iPhone 15 Pro will have the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 14 Pro, but it will feel a lot bigger thanks to significantly reduced bezels. According to CAD drawings, the iPhone 15 Pro will have the smallest bezels of any smartphone ever—just 1.55mm around, a reduction of about 25 percent over the iPhone 14 Pro. Bezels are difficult to portray in pictures and we can’t wait to see how close the screen actually gets to the edges of the phone.

The bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will reportedly be much thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro. Ice Universe

Solid-state buttons

As previously reported, Apple will remove all physical buttons from the iPhone 15 Pro, turning the volume and power into solid-state buttons that use haptic engines to simulate presses. For the first time, the mute switch will become a solid-state button as well and is rumored to gain additional features like the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button. After clicking iPhone buttons for 15 years, we wonder if Apple can truly trick our brains into thinking the buttons are the same—and if we’ll still accidentally unmute our phones when taking them out of our pockets.

Larger camera

The iPhone 14 Pro has a pretty large camera system, but the iPhone 15 Pro’s will be even bigger. According to 9to5Mac’s latest report, the camera bump will be bigger, and “the individual lens protrusion has more than doubled.” It’s not clear why the cameras are so much bigger since the iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly have the same wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, but it’s likely due to sensor and other hardware upgrades. The iPhone camera bump has consistently gotten larger over the years, but a doubling of the current protrusion seems excessive.

Switch to USB-C

As we’ve heard numerous times, the iPhone 15 Pro will make the switch from Lightning to USB-C to comply with the new EU law. It’s been reported that Apple will offer fast charging, but it will be limited to MFi cables and chargers. No matter how similar the two cables are, it’s definitely going to be weird seeing an iPhone without Lightning for the first time in 10 years.

There are still five months to go until Apple launches the iPhone 15, so we’ll be tracking the rest of the rumors as they continue to roll in. Be sure to bookmark our iPhone 15 hub to stay up to date.