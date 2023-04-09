Take $250 off an unlocked iPhone 14 Pro with AppleCare+ in 1-day sale

If you’re looking for a new iPhone 14 Pro and have a phone to trade in or want to switch carriers, you can usually find a pretty good deal. But it’s rare that we find such a good deal on an unlocked model: Costco is selling the iPhone 14 Pro with AppleCare+ for $950 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with AppleCare+ for $1,050, a savings of $248 on either model and the best price we’ve seen on this bundle.

In case you don’t already know, the iPhone 14 Pro is Apple’s flagship phone, with a 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch ProMotion display featuring the Dynamic Island and an Always On feature, a gorgeous design with a Space Black stainless steel frame, a speedy A16 processor, and an incredible camera system. You get a 48MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 3X telephoto lens, along with excellent Macro and Night modes, and incredible video features, including Action and Cinematic modes. You also get Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite with free service for two years.

AppleCare+ will make sure your phone always stays in pristine condition, letting you replace a broken screen for $29 no matter how many times you drop your iPhone. It normally costs $200 for two years.