Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 and Monterey 12.6.5 with critical security updates

Apple on Monday released security updates for macOS Big Sur and Monterey. According to Apple’s security updated notes, macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 and macOS Monterey 12.6.5 fix the vulnerability labeled CVE-2023-28206 that was patched last week in macOS 13.3.1. The update doesn’t appear to include any other enhancements. According to Apple’s security content page, the updates fix the same flaw in both operating systems:
IOSurfaceAccelerator
- Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.
- CVE-2023-28206: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab
How to install the update
Apple recommends all users install the updates as soon as possible. To get them on your Mac, follow these instructions:
- Open System Preferences.
- Click on Software Update.
- Your Mac will spend a minute or so checking for updates, if an update is available for your Mac you’ll have the option to click on Upgrade Now and then download the installer for the update to macOS.
- While the installer is being downloaded you will be able to continue to use your Mac. Once the installer has downloaded you can click to install the new update.