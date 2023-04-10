Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 and Monterey 12.6.5 with critical security updates

Apple on Monday released security updates for macOS Big Sur and Monterey. According to Apple’s security updated notes, macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 and macOS Monterey 12.6.5 fix the vulnerability labeled CVE-2023-28206 that was patched last week in macOS 13.3.1. The update doesn’t appear to include any other enhancements. According to Apple’s security content page, the updates fix the same flaw in both operating systems:

IOSurfaceAccelerator

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.

An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2023-28206: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab

Apple recommends all users install the updates as soon as possible. To get them on your Mac, follow these instructions: