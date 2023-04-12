The best Android phone for iPhone users

At a glance Our Verdict The Pixel 7 Pro is a premium smartphone with a lower price than the iPhone 14 Pro (or the iPhone 14 for that matter). If you need a second phone that isn’t an iPhone, this is the one we recommend.

Price When Reviewed

Google Pixel 7 Pro: From $899

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $999

Best Prices Today: Google Pixel 7 Pro

There is no question: The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the best smartphones you can buy. We here at Macworld believe iOS is superior in many ways, with a speedy interface, seamless integration into the Apple universe, and updates for longer than any Android phone.

But Android also has its charm and has some strengths that can make the grass in Google’s garden appear greener. And there are plenty of reasons why an iPhone user would want to keep an Android phone around—even if they don’t plan on switching. iOS and Android are definitely competitors, but users don’t need to feel like they need to choose one over the other anymore.

Quite the opposite: With the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the two worlds are now closer than ever. It’s the ideal second phone for iPhone owners–and a perfect starter phone for anyone who might want to switch to iOS (or vice versa). Here’s why.

No bloatware

Bloatware, something iOS users hardly know, can test an Android user’s patience. Bloatware refers to apps that nobody asked for and nobody needs, which are pre-installed by the manufacturer. This software junk fills up valuable storage and memory and can’t always be easily deleted.

Even high-end phones like the Galaxy S23 have tons of bloatware on their devices—up to 60GB according to reports of people who bought the phone. But that’s not the case with Google’s Pixel phones. While Google’s apps are obviously included, like Apple’s on iOS, you won’t find much else on a new Pixel 7 Pro unless you want it there.

An outstanding screen

The Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro both came out in the fall of 2022, but that’s not all they have in common. The Pixel 7 Pro has a top-quality 120Hz OLED displays with an always-on feature so iPhone users won’t feel like they’re taking a step down in quality. The Pixel 7 Pro is only available in one size, 6.7 inches, which is as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And, just like the iPhone Pro models, the Pixel 7 Pro is smart enough to throttle its refresh rate and adjust its brightness to conserve energy.

IDG/Foundry

An impressive camera

We all know the iPhone 14 Pro has one of the best smartphone cameras ever made, but the Pixel 7 Pro gives it some serious competition. Like the iPhone, it has a triple camera system with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, but the Pixel 7 Pro’s setup is actually a little better, with a 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer main camera and 48MP telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 30x.

But where the Pixel’s photography truly shines is in the computational work it does behind the scenes. Whether using Night Sight, Macro Focus, Cinematic Blur, or Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7 Pro can handle a wide variety of photo types and will capture images as good—and maybe even better‚ than the iPhone 14 Pro

A thoughtful, unique design

The Pixel 7 Pro has another thing in common with the iPhone: excellent build quality. After a few not-so-great early designs, Google engineers went back to the drawing board with the Pixel 6, and the result is a gorgeous, dare-we-say Apple-esque design. Around the back you’ll find one of the most unique smartphone features we’ve ever seen: the camera bar. Not only is it stylish with a metal accent against the colored glass, but it also provides a nice resting place for your finger.

It’s also built well. The solid and precisely manufactured Pixel does not squeak or crack, no matter how hard you press on it. It’s protected against dust and submersion in water with an IP68 rating and its buttons provide a particularly high-quality feel.

Henry Burrell / Foundry

Strong software and security

Hardware is nice, but the best reason for an iPhone users to buy a Pixel 7 Pro is Android itself. Since the phone is made by Google, you get the purest version of Android and are first in line for the newest version when it arrives. Like the iPhone, it’s fast and intuitive, and you’ll get a bunch of useful little features to improve your heath and digital well-bring, such as cough and snore detection to identify any possible breathing issues. Android also allows much more customization than iOS

You’ll also get strong security features. For example, while the Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t have 3D facial recognition, you can choose to only show notifications on the Pixel only when the camera recognizes your face. You also have the option to unlock with your face, but you can’t use it to make purchases or authenticate passwords. Finally, Google promises security updates for at least five years, not quite as long as Apple but still better than most other Android phones.

And it’s not just security updates. Google guarantees three years of full Android updates, which means you’ll get Android 14, 15, and 16 as soon as they arrive, as well as quarterly Pixel Feature Drops that bring exclusive features before the rest of the Android phones.

Excellent performance

When it comes to performance, iPhone users are used to unrivaled performance thanks to Apple’s home-grown A-series chips. After using off-the-self Snaodragon chips for years, Google now makes its own Pixel chips too. While it doesn’t benchmark as well as the A16, the Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel 7 Pro is very fast and capable, thanks to near-stock Android and double the memory compared to the iPhone (12GB vs. 6GB). The 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, coupled with Google’s Android optimizations mean the Pixel 7 Pro feels extremely fast (though not quite as fast as the iPhone 14 Pro).

A great companion to the iPhone

Even iPhone users have to admit that Pixel 7 Pro is a premium smartphone. The search king has made a flagship phone that’s basically the iPhone of the Android world. From its camera to its design and clean OS, the Pixel 7 Pro is the ideal smartphone for anyone who wants to try out Android or just keep a second Android phone around.

This article appeared on Macwelt and was translated by Karen Haslam.