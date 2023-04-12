Home / Apple TV / News
News

Apple caps off string of updates with tvOS and HomePod 16.4.1 releases

Apple's last two devices get minor updates.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld APR 12, 2023 1:11 pm PDT
Touch controls on Apple HomePod 2nd Gen
Image: Michael Brown/Foundry

After several days of updates that included every device Apple sells except Apple TV and HomePod, Apple today distributed updates to, you guessed it, Apple TV and HomePod. The updates bring the devices to version 16.4.1, in line with iOS and iPadOS.

According to the release notes, the updates simply include “performance and stability improvements” with no listed features. Of note, the tvOS update doesn’t have any published security fixes despite the iOS and macOS updates fixing two zero-day IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit flaws that may have been actively exploited. Apple doesn’t publish CVE entries for HomePod.

Both devices should update automatically. Otherwise, you can update your Apple TV by heading to the Settings app, then System > Software Updates, and selecting Download and Install. On the HomePod, go to the Home app, tap the three-dot menu in the upper right, and select Home Settings. Then scroll down to Software Update and tap Update next to your device.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: