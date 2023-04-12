Apple caps off string of updates with tvOS and HomePod 16.4.1 releases

After several days of updates that included every device Apple sells except Apple TV and HomePod, Apple today distributed updates to, you guessed it, Apple TV and HomePod. The updates bring the devices to version 16.4.1, in line with iOS and iPadOS.

According to the release notes, the updates simply include “performance and stability improvements” with no listed features. Of note, the tvOS update doesn’t have any published security fixes despite the iOS and macOS updates fixing two zero-day IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit flaws that may have been actively exploited. Apple doesn’t publish CVE entries for HomePod.

Both devices should update automatically. Otherwise, you can update your Apple TV by heading to the Settings app, then System > Software Updates, and selecting Download and Install. On the HomePod, go to the Home app, tap the three-dot menu in the upper right, and select Home Settings. Then scroll down to Software Update and tap Update next to your device.