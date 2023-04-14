Purchase a Costco Gold Star Membership and receive a bonus $30 Digital Costco Shop Card

Looking for a way to maximize your shopping budget? Enroll in a wholesale club like Costco and shop among a wide selection of household essentials, including groceries, personal care items, home essentials, gadgets, and more. With the convenience of online shopping at Costco.com and access to over 800 warehouses across the U.S., you can enjoy great value on thousands of products.

Costco Services offer additional ways to save on various products and services. From pet insurance and identity protection to personal checks and home maintenance services, Costco collaborates with select providers to bring you exclusive deals. You can also find significant savings on travel. And don’t miss out on filling up at Costco Gas Stations, a popular benefit for members.

You’ll receive your Digital Costco Shop Card via email within one week of redeeming your membership, which can be used at a Costco location or for online shopping. This deal is only available to shoppers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For a limited time, purchase a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60 and get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card – $60

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.