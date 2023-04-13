If iOS 16.4.1 is causing CarPlay problems, here’s how to fix it

The iOS 16.4.1 update comes highly recommended—it fixes a pair of critical security vulnerabilities that may have already been exploited in the wild as well as several bugs introduced with iOS 16.4. However, it appears to also introduce a new one: Some users are running into problems getting CarPlay to connect after applying the update.

With over a billion iPhones in use, you can expect at least some reported problems after any update, but the CarPlay issue with 16.4.1 seems to be affecting an unusually high number of users. We have found several posts on Apple community forums, Reddit, and across other forums and social media from those having issues.

We think you should update your iPhone even if you’re a CarPlay user, but if you happen to have trouble connecting afterward, here are some things you can try.

What to do if CarPlay stops working with iOS 16.4.1

If you’ve updated to iOS 16.4.1 (and you should!) and find that CarPlay no longer connects, here are some things to try. It would appear that most users in the community with this problem have resolved them with at least one of these methods.