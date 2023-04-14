The Untitled Folder Wallet is the perfect gift for the Mac user who has everything

The other day my son needed a ride and before hopping in the car, I did a pocket check. Sure enough, I forgot something. “I gotta get my wallet,” I said to my son. When I got into the car 30 seconds later, he asked me, “You carry a wallet?” Bemused, I replied, “Uh, yeah. I need to carry my driver’s license so I can drive you to work. Plus, I have my work security card, my ATM card, cash, and some other things.”

My son snickered. “You use an ATM card. And cash. You’re funny.”

Generational differences aside, a physical wallet is a handy thing to have. In a way, they’re like the folders in the Mac UI, a place to organize the stuff you need. That seems to be what artist and designer Nik Bentel is thinking with the Untitled Folder Wallet, a physical wallet that looks like a folder in macOS.

Untitled Folder Wallet measures 4 inches x 3 inches (10.2cm x 7.6cm) big enough to hold a driver’s license, or ID and it has three pockets for cash and credit cards. It’s made of vegan leather and is a light shade of blue that perfectly matches the folders in macOS. It costs $49 plus shipping and will take 5 to 6 weeks to ship, according to Nikolas Bentel Studio.

Only 500 units of the Untitled Folder Wallet are being made. Nikolas Gregory Bentel

Untitled Folder Wallet isn’t big enough for the George Costanzas of the world, but it seems like a handy accessory for anyone who’s been able to move most of their wallet items to their iPhone and needs to carry a couple of cards. Bentel is making a limited run of 500 units, so if you want an Untitled Folder Wallet, get your order in soon. Though oddly enough, you’ll need to use Google Pay or type in your Apple Card number since Apple Pay isn’t an option at checkout.