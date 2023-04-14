Get a brand new M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,850 in all-time low deal

Apple’s MacBook Pro has speed and power to spare, and today’s it’s got a great price too: Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core M2 Pro processor and 512GB of storage for $1,850, a savings of $149 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model.

Apple’s entry-level is a great laptop with an M2 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU/16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll get a gorgeous 14.2-inch ProMotion display, an excellent keyboard, and an array of expansion, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, and HDMI 2.1 for connecting higher-resolution displays. Also on board are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Amazon has been running occasional sales on the new MacBook Pro, but this is the first time we’ve seen this model this cheap. So if you want one go grab one before the price shoots back up.