Apple is reportedly prepping multiple new MacBooks for WWDC

With less than two months two go until WWDC, the rumors keep pouring in. After hearing about iOS 17 last week, we now have some details on the hardware Apple plans to bring to the big show, and the anticipated AR headset might have some supporting acts.

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, Apple has several new MacBooks in the pipeline, “at least some” of which will be announced during the June 5 WWDC keynote. Gurman doesn’t share much specifics, other than to state the somewhat obvious point that the new June laptops “probably won’t boast major new M3 chips. Instead, they’ll run something in line with the current M2 processors.”

That likely means the 15-inch MacBook Air is on the way, which has been rumored for months and is reportedly already in production. It will be Apple’s first 15-inch laptop since 2019 when the 15-inch MacBook Pro was discontinued and replaced with the 16-inch model. The new Air will reportedly have an M2 processor, possibly with an M2 Pro option, with a similar design and specs as the 13-inch model.

However, Gurman’s report indicates that more than one M2-based MacBook will be released at WWDC, which could mean Apple is planning to refresh the current M2 MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro as well.