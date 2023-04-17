Apple Card Savings: How to earn interest on your Daily Cash

Apple Card now has another benefit for cardholders, at least those in the U.S.: a high-yield savings account that gives you daily compound interest with a 4.15 percent APY interest rate. Apple Card Savings is billed as a destination for your Daily Cash–the cashback you get when making Apple Card purchases–but you can transfer money to the account from a linked bank account, and withdraw money at any time with no fees.

Like Apple Card, this is currently only available to users in the United States. You must be 18 years old, have a social security number or individual taxpayer identification number, have a valid physical U.S. address, and have two-factor authentication set up on your iPhone. (If you have Apple Card, you already meet most of these criteria.)

Here’s how to get started setting up your Apple Cash Savings account.