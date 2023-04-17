Home / Mac
Take a whopping $200 off the M2 Pro Mac mini in too-good-to-be-true deal

Amazon is selling the high-end Mac mini for $1,100 in crazy sale.
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld APR 17, 2023 1:52 pm PDT
Apple MacMini M2 2023 options
Image: Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Apple’s newest Mac mini is a tiny powerhouse with a speedy processor and lots of ports, but it’s a bit on the pricey side. Today’s deal fixes that: Amazon is selling the M2 Pro Mac mini with 512GB of storage for $1,100, a massive savings of $199 and the best price we’ve seen so far.

The M2 Pro Mac mini is an impressive upgrade of the entry-level model, bringing a faster chip, twice as much storage (512GB vs 256GB), and double the RAM (16GB vs 8GB). It also has two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports for a total of four and support for up to three displays, versus two with the M2 model. And all of that is packed into an incredibly small case that can fit wherever you need it to go.

In our 4-star review, we called the M2 Pro Mac mini “a worthy successor to the aging Intel-based Mac mini” but lamented its high price. This discount wipes away that criticism and then some, so if you’ve had your eye on one, go grab it right now.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

