Macworld Podcast: What is going on with Apple silicon?

M1, M2, M3, A16, A17…just what is going on with Apple silicon? In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we’ll talk about the state of Apple’s chips, Where they are now, what’s in store, and how it will affect you as you shop for Apple devices and use them. It’s all in this show, stick around!
This is episode 837 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- How the first year of Apple silicon changed the Mac forever
- M1 Chip Guide: M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1 Ultra
- How Apple’s M2 chip builds on the M1 and sets up an even stronger roadmap
- M2 vs M1 Pro, Max, and Ultra: Why Apple’s newest chip isn’t the best
- We’re about to see what the Mac can really do when it’s finally set free
