Macworld Podcast: What is going on with Apple silicon?

Listen to Macworld Podcast episode 837.
By Roman Loyola, Jason Cross and Michael Simon, Macworld APR 20, 2023 12:30 am PDT
Apple Silicon
Image: Apple

M1, M2, M3, A16, A17…just what is going on with Apple silicon? In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we’ll talk about the state of Apple’s chips, Where they are now, what’s in store, and how it will affect you as you shop for Apple devices and use them. It’s all in this show, stick around! 

This is episode 837 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 837 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 837 on Spotify

