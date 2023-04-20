Macworld Podcast: What is going on with Apple silicon?

M1, M2, M3, A16, A17…just what is going on with Apple silicon? In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we’ll talk about the state of Apple’s chips, Where they are now, what’s in store, and how it will affect you as you shop for Apple devices and use them. It’s all in this show, stick around!

This is episode 837 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 837 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 837 on Spotify

Get info

Click on the links below for more information on the topics we mentioned on the show.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.