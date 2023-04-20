The iPhone MagSafe: Accessories Made Easy

In 2020, Apple introduced the MagSafe feature with the iPhone 12, promising to make it simple for consumers to add accessories. All a customer needed to do was attach them magnetically to the back of the phone, so it was simple to use. And it enabled innovative third parties to provide consumers with new functionality.

Accessories for MagSafe can include a secure and safe wallet for cash and cards that magnetically attaches to the phone without any worry of the magnet damaging the wallet’s contents. Kickboard stands can be firmly attached and easily removed in a snap. Battery packs can lengthen the amount of time between charging, and specialized chargers can significantly reduce the time to fully charge the device. Durable armor cases can strongly lock to the phone without compromising the ability to connect other MagSafe accessories. Car mounts hold and charge the device, which can be affixed and removed with ease. The possibilities seem limitless.

But that sense of open possibility can create confusion for consumers. After all, when the iPhone was originally introduced in 2007, one of its major selling points was to consolidate so many different devices – phone, personal digital assistant, music player and much more — into a single unit. There are so many options now for MagSafe accessories that people face a similar dilemma to that faced by pre-iPhone consumers: How am I supposed to manage all these different add-ons? And, just as important, how can I ensure I choose high-quality accessories that will continue to enhance my iPhone experience over the long haul?

One way to address the first concern is to look for MagSafe products that combine many different functions into a single accessory. For example, a MagSafe-compatible wallet can provide additional capabilities, such as accelerated charging and an integrated kickstand. The wallet could also provide Apple-certified Find My functionality, so that, if the wallet gets separated from the iPhone, the customer will be able to find and retrieve it quickly.

When it comes to reliability and durability, there’s no substitute for consumer reviews. So, even if you’re planning to buy your accessory at a bricks-and-mortar store, it’s worth looking up the product at a large online store such as Amazon to see how other consumers have rated it. When looking through the ratings, you want to find products that have a rating near or above 4.5 stars, and where hundreds or even thousands of people have rated the product. That way, you’ll know that not only is the accessory well-established with many users, but that those who have already paid for it have largely had an excellent experience.

The ESR HaloLock System of accessories meets these criteria to provide a better MagSafe experience with a complete system of innovative, multi-function chargers and other products that can be used at home, in the office, in the car and on the go.

