Get a refurbished HomePod mini in ‘like-new’ condition for just $65

If you’re looking for a small smart speaker with big sound, the HomePod mini is a great option at $99. But today’s sale is even better: eBay’s Refurbished Store is selling a HomePod mini for $65 in any color, a savings of $35 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The HomePod mini sells for $99 and rarely goes on sale for more than $10 or $15 off. The model here is refurbished but the seller, BuySPRY Online, says they are “thoroughly tested and are in complete working order.” They state that it is in “like new (9 out of 10) cosmetic condition.”

As its name suggests, the HomePod mini is a smaller version of the HomePod, with an “Apple-designed full‑range driver uses an incredibly powerful neodymium magnet to deliver deep bass and crisp high frequencies.” If you buy two they can be linked to make a stereo pair and are a fantastic option as speakers for your Mac.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, but with more than 15,000 already sold, we recommend grabbing one quickly.