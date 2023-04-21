Watch a lucky YouTuber unbox an original, sealed iPhone

Would you pay over $40,000 for an unopened original iPhone? Marques Brownlee did, and he opened it, too, and you can watch him unbox the iPhone in a new video that he posted on his YouTube channel, MKBHD.

Brownlee bought the iPhone at auction for $40,320, which is a lot of money, but others have paid several thousand dollars more–and have been duped and paid thousands of dollars for a 2007 iPhone that had been opened, repackaged, and resealed.

Brownlee’s iPhone seems to be legitimately unopened. The outside shrinkwrap shows proper aging, and the package contents have the clear wrapping used by Apple, including the screen protector that the customer peels off. Brownlee’s iPhone has a “Lucky You” sticker on the front, which, according to Apple, was used by some Apple Stores on gift purchases.

All of the contents of the box are in pristine condition–the iPhone, the earphones, the dock, the 30-pin USB-A cable, the microfiber cloth, and the documentation, which includes the Apple logo stickers. For longtime iPhone users, it’s a fun to watch the video and relive the moment.

MKBHD’s video has garnered 1.3 million views as of this writing, so MKBHD will have no problem recouping the cost of the iPhone. But if you want to show your appreciation, you can buy some MKBHD gear, such as the Everything Wallet ($59) that he pitches during the video.