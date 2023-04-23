Bid cable confusion farewell with this $21.99 6-in-1 charger

In a perfect world, we’d be able to use one type of connector to charge all our devices. But at least now, we can all use one cable thanks to the innovative design of the InCharge X Max.

Both ends of this 5-foot-long cable have a unique “flip-out” design that allows them to switch between various USB or Lightning connection types. That means that you can go USB-C to Micro USB, regular USB to Lightning or 4 other combination types. Basically, the more devices you have, the more useful this charger becomes.

It comes equipped with 100W fast charging between USB-C ports and can deliver 18W for iPhones. Data transfer speed is also impressive, and the reinforced aramid fiber construction makes it incredibly durable.

Right now, you can get the InCharge X Max 100W Charging Cable for $21.99, down from the original MSRP of $39.

InCharge® X Max 100W Charging Cable – $21.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.