Three new Macs spotted in Apple’s Find My app as WWDC speculation ramps up

Based on a flurry of recent reports, Apple is gearing up to release new Macs during its WWDC keynote on June 5. Now it seems that Apple itself has leaked confirmation that new Macs are indeed coming soon.

As spotted by developer Nicolas Álvarez, who poked around the code of the configuration file for the Find My app, there are three new identifying codes for unknown Macs: Mac14,8; Mac14,13; and Mac14,14. Since they’re new, we don’t know what Macs those identifiers are associated with since Apple uses generic “Mac” modifiers for both desktops and laptops. However, Álvarez points out that these Macs have the “left behind” notification disabled, which is what Apple does with desktop Macs.

Mac14,8, Mac14,13 and Mac14,14 spotted in Find My configuration. I think they are in a list of devices where "you left your device behind" should be disabled, so they're likely desktops (Mac Studio?). — Nicolás Álvarez (@nicolas09F9) April 22, 2023

Every Mac has an identifier code that Apple uses for system items such as the Find My configuration file. For example, the current MacStudio’s code is Mac13,1 (M1 Max) and Mac13,2 (M1 Ultra), and the current 13-inch MacBook Air is Mac14,2. (You can look up your Mac’s identifier code by opening the System Information app in Applications > Utilities. You can also use MacTracker to look up identifier codes and specs for Macs you don’t have on hand.

Since these new codes seem to be for desktop Macs, we can speculate about what they could be. Apple released the M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis (Mac14,3 and Mac14,12, respectively) in January, so we can rule those models out. The M1 iMac has been out for two years and is due for an update, but it’s been rumored that Apple is waiting to upgrade it with an M3 later this year. (In case you’re wondering, the iMac’s codes are iMac21,2 and iMac21,1.)

That leaves two desktop Macs currently in Apple’s lineup in need of an update: the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. We’ve been waiting for a Mac Pro update, and WWDC seems like a great time to release it, but reports have waffled on its release date. It could be the Mac14,8 identifier, even though this code doesn’t follow the pattern of the current MacPro, which has an identifier of MacPro7,1. (However, Apple has changed its identifier since 2019 when the Mac Pro was released.)

That leaves codes Mac14,13 and Mac 14,14, which could be the M2 Max and M2 Ultra Mac Studio. It’s been a year since the Mac Studio was released, so an update could be on the way, even though Apple’s Mac update cycle has been closer to an 18- to a 24-month timeline. However, Apple may want to cut all M1 chips from its lineup as soon as possible to avoid confusion.

Along with the desktop models here, many reports have said that a 15-inch MacBook Air is all but certain for release at WWDC. Álvarez didn’t report on a Find My identifier for any laptops, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to get one soon.