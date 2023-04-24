Take $220 off the M1 Mac mini in bonkers clearance sale

Apple’s new Mac mini brings more speeds for a lower price, but the M1 model is still an incredible machine. And right now it’s cheaper than ever: B&H Photo is selling the 256GB Mac Mini for $479, a savings of $220 on the original MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model.

The M1 Mac mini is last year’s model, but it’s still got plenty of power. You get an 8-core M1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. Plus its small enclosure means it can fit just about anywhere. The main differences between this model and the new M2 version are the processor, HDMI 2.1 port for hooking up higher-resolution monitors, and Bluetooth 5.3. Otherwise, the machines are identical.

In our 4.5-star review back in 2000, we praised the Mac mini’s performance and value—and that was at the regular price. So if you want a great computer at a really great price, go grab one before the sale ends at midnight ET.