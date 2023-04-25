Wait, you can save $500 on a new 24-inch M1 iMac? You sure can

Update 12:00pm ET: Or at least you could. This iMac is currently not available but check back because Amazon has been known to re-up deals.

Every once in a while there’s a Mac sale that makes you rub your eyes, do a double-take, and refresh the webpage to make sure it’s real. And this one is real, all right. Amazon is selling an M1 iMac for $999.99, and this is a model that normally sells for $1,499, so you save about $500.

There is one catch to this deal: the iMac for sale is pink, or more specifically, the front, stand, mouse, and keyboard are pink, while the back is red. But that seems like a minor compromise to get a great deal on an iMac with an M1 processor, an 8-core GPU, and 8GB of memory. Also, it has a 256GB SSD, which is on the small side for file storage, but you can connect an external drive or use iCloud.

In my review of the iMac back in June of 2021, I wrote, “If you have an older 21.5-inch iMac and are looking to upgrade, the 24-inch model is a compelling product. You not only get a speed improvement over the Intel-based iMac, you get to leave behind old technology for exciting new tech in Apple’s System on a Chip.” The iMac in my review was the pink/red model, and it wears the colors brilliantly.

Rumor has it that Apple will release a new iMac with an M3 chip, but not until the second half of the year at the earliest. The M1 in the iMac is an excellent chip and offers the performance most users need for everyday tasks and consumer-level creative work, such as iMovie projects, GarageBand works, and more.