As WWDC nears, what does Apple have up its sleeve in May 2023?

Apple’s big WWDC showcase is coming up on June 5, which means we can probably expect May to be a pretty slow month for Apple releases. Why unveil any major new hardware or software when you have a much better opportunity in just a few weeks?

We have anticipated a new 15-inch MacBook Air in the spring, and maybe some other new gear, but now we think Apple is almost certainly going to wait until WWDC to release any of those products. The big star of WWDC is said to be the Mixed Reality headset (possibly named Reality Pro) but a few Mac updates might make an appearance, alongside all the new iOS, iPadOS, and macOS announcements.

In May we can expect the release of iOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, and the other associated OS updates, but those are rather minor. There will be some Apple TV+ releases and Apple Arcade games, but nothing that makes headlines. In fact, the conclusion of the third season of Ted Lasso–possibly the end of the entire series–might be the most notable event in Appleland this May.

Rumored new hardware

With WWDC just around the corner, there are several new products on the way according to the rumors mill. But will we see any of them in May?

15-inch MacBook Air: For months now we’ve been telling you of rumors that the 15-inch MacBook Air would launch in the spring. Now, with WWDC so close, it seems folly for Apple to simply push it out on the website only a few weeks before Tim Cook takes the stage. We now expect the 15-inch Air in June.

Mac Pro: Nope, the Apple silicon Mac Pro isn’t coming in May. Wait for WWDC (and we’ve not even very sure about that).

Mac Studio: Again, WWDC is when this would happen if it were going to get an M2 refresh. Rumor is, it’s all on hold until the M3 generation of processors.

Reality Pro headset: While Apple won’t even acknowledge the existence of its AR headset until WWDC in June, May will be a fun time to follow the news about it. This is Apple’s biggest product in over a decade, and the rumors are really going to start flying in the lead-up to its unveiling. We might even get a reliable leak showing us what it looks like.

The big software updates are coming at WWDC with the introduction of iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10. Developer betas for those will start right away, with public betas probably a few weeks later.

As Apple wraps up the iOS 16 and macOS 13 development, the updates are fairly minor. We’ll get what might be the last update for iOS 16 or macOS 13, outside of security releases and bug fixes, in May. And they’re not terribly exciting.

iOS 16.5: This release doesn’t add much more than a Sports tab in Apple News and some Siri and Shortcuts functions for screen recording, plus the usual bug fixes and security improvements.

‌tvOS 16.5: Keeping in line with the iOS release, you’re not going to notice much in the way of new stuff on your Apple TV with this one.

iPadOS 16.5: The same features coming to iOS 16.5 come to your iPad.

macOS 13.4: Bug fixes and security updates, plus macOS gets the simplified beta installation process that came to iOS and iPadOS in 16.4.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in May. If you want to know what's coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Silo: Set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Based on the book trilogy by Hugh Howey. May 5

Harriet the Spy season 2: Outspoken and perpetually curious. That’s 11-year-old Harriet in a nutshell. But if she’s going to be Harriet M. Welsch, future writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone. May 5

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie: A nonfiction film about the life of beloved actor and activist Michael J. Fox. It will incorporate documentary, archival, and scripted elements. May 12

City on Fire: Samantha Cicciaro is an NYU student who is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. As the crime is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. May 12

High Desert: An eight-episode half-hour dark comedy about a former addict in Yucca Valley, CA, who makes a new start after the death of her mother, deciding to become a private investigator. May 17

Prehistoric Planet season 2: State-of-the-art special effects and the latest paleontology learnings bring dinosaurs to life as never before. May 22

Platonic: A 10-episode, 30-minute comedy about a pair of best friends who reconnect after a long rift. May 24

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Some games are released with no forewarning, but you’ll often see several projects listed in the Coming Soon section.