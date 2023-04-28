Apple hasn’t forgotten about its EarPods as USB-C version is reportedly on the way

While not yet officially confirmed, it’s an open secret that Apple will switch its smartphones from the proprietary Lightning charging and data transfer port to the universal USB-C standard later this year, following a ruling from the EU. Some Apple watchers remain skeptical that the notoriously stubborn company will actually cave to political pressure and give up a chunk of its accessories revenue, but the writing appears to be on the wall with the latest report from the supply chain.

On Thursday ShrimpApplePro claimed on Twitter that MFi (or Made For iPhone) USB-C EarPods and cables are already in mass production and have been for a while–something the prolific leaker cites as “the best proof that it’s happening.”

Also USB-C MFI cables and Earpods are in mass production for a while is the best proof that it’s happening. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 27, 2023

Apple’s iconic white EarPods are less culturally significant than they once were, thanks to the growing appeal of the wireless AirPods, the demise of the iPhone’s headphone jack (hence the Lightning port), and the removal of bundled headphones from slimmed-down iPhone packaging. But Apple still sells them and lots of people likely still buy them, so converting them to the new port standard is no small task.

There are still more than four months to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 15, but most of the major details of the launch will by now have been set in stone. And this latest report adds still greater weight to the theory that USB-C is coming to replace Lightning on all of Apple’s remaining devices, not just the iPhone.