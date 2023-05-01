Leak reveals redesigned iOS 17 apps with new streamlined UI

In just about a month, Apple will take the wraps off iOS 17 and show everyone the major changes coming to their iPhones this fall. And according to the latest leak, some of Apple’s most popular apps will be getting a complete makeover.

Analyst941 on Twitter, who has been on a tear lately when it comes to WWDC leaks, has revealed the changes coming to the Wallet and Health apps, which will look a lot different in iOS 17. The “concept renders,” which show off many of the new features, were “based exactly on what I was shown earlier today,” according to the leaker.

This is the new home of the Wallet app in iOS 17.



• Swipe down to Search anywhere.

• Sorted tabs for everything.

• Apple Cash/Savings gets its own tab.

• New “All transactions” button.

• much more, not pictured 😬



Sharing more info soon pic.twitter.com/mUjTjUUrps — 941 (@analyst941) April 28, 2023

Starting with the Heath app, the renders show off the new Favorites screen that will now show a series of tiles with “colored graphs, tables, etc. filled with data inside each section” instead of a simple list. There are also rumors that the Health app is coming to watchOS 10 and iPadOS 17, and the streamlined interface makes sense for both larger and smaller screens.

The Wallet app is reportedly getting an even bigger redesign, with several new features, including swipe to search, sorted tabs for credit cards and passes, a dedicated tab for Apple Cash, and “much more,” according to Analyst941. In the render provided, the app’s Home screen has a much cleaner organization, with smarter and simpler navigation aided by menus and buttons.

Finally, Analyst941 also shares an image of the new Wallpaper tab in Settings with a grid layout that “displays 9+ wallpapers at once” and lets you easily rearrange your favorites similar to the customizable Lock Screen interface. You’ll also be able to easily share wallpapers and presumably, Lock Screens similar to Apple Watch faces.

Apple will unveil iOS 17 at the WWDC keynote on June 5 along with iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14. Several new products are also expected to debut, including a 15-inch MacBook Air and the long-rumored AR headset.