Macworld Podcast: What to expect with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at WWDC 2023

By Roman Loyola, Jason Cross and Michael Simon, Macworld MAY 4, 2023 12:30 am PDT
At WWDC in June, Apple will reveal the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. What will Apple introduce with the new operating systems? Maybe a bit more than we expected! We talk about the possibilities on the iPhone and iPad on the show! Tune in! 

This is episode 839 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

