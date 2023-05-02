This refurb Apple Watch Ultra with a one-year warranty is $179 off

The Apple Watch Ultra is already a pretty good value for $799 with a 49mm display, 36 hours of battery life, and cellular networking, but we understand if you’d rather wait for a sale. And today’s is pretty great: eBay Refurbished is selling a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra in “excellent” condition for $620, a savings of $179 on the MSRP, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the newest model and features a 49mm display and a rugged titanium design with a raised shelf for the Digital Crown and an extra Action button on the left side. It also has precision dual-frequency GPS, MIL-STD 810H shock resistance, and 100m water resistance for diving. You also get 36-hour battery life and an 86-decibel siren to attract attention if you get stranded. All that plus all of the features in the Apple Watch Series 8, including temperature sensing and Crash Detection.

If you’re concerned about buying a refurbished watch, the seller, which has 99.9% positive feedback with more than 128,000 ratings, says it “looks like new at first glance” and is backed by a one-year Allstate warranty. It’s also covered by eBay’s refurbished guarantee, which promises “like-new condition with no visible wear” and “extensive testing to make sure it meets the highest standards per condition.”