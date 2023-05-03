This ridiculous blowout sale slashes $800 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro

The M2 Pro MacBook Pro is an excellent laptop with a powerful processor and a few nice upgrades, but the M1 model is still pretty great—especially when you can get it at significant savings: Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor for $2,699, a massive savings of $800 and by far the best price we’ve ever seen.

Even though it’s from 2021, this laptop is still one of the best Macs you can buy. It has a first-generation M1 Max processor but brings top-notch performance with a 10‑core CPU, 32‑core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB drive. It also has the same remarkable 16.2-inch ProMotion display, an excellent keyboard, and plenty of ports, including three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader.

Other than the chip, the only differences between the M1 Max and M2 Max MacBooks are the wireless chip (Wi-Fi 6 versus Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth generation (5 versus 5.3), and a newer HDMI port (2 versus 2.1). These might matter if you have a brand-new router or need to hook up high-resolution monitors, but for most people, the savings here will greatly outweigh the features you’re giving up.