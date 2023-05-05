Train for a lucrative career in cyber security with this $80 bundle

According to most career websites, the average annual salary for a certified cyber security pro is north of $100k. Want a rewarding career that offers a great wage plus room to grow? Then get started on your training with the Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle, offered at a discounted price for a limited time only.

This comprehensive web-based package is an awesome resource for anyone who aspires to work in cyber security. It features 26 courses with over 400 hours of content that introduce students to the latest methods used both by hackers as well as the IT professionals who protect us from them. And students can use this training to earn valuable certifications too, which is extremely helpful when looking for a job.

There are a ton of career opportunities out there right now for skilled cybersecurity professionals. If you’re technically inclined and are passionate about security beyond the usual VPN setups, then this field of expertise might be right up your alley. And since you can save so much on your training, there’s very little risk involved.

Purchase the Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle on sale for just $79.99.

The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle – $79.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.