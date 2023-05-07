Get a lifetime of fast, reliable web hosting for under $50

When you’re designing your first website, there’s a ton to worry about. How it will look, how to get it seen by potential customers, and what to talk about in your first blog. Web hosting usually isn’t on the priority list, but it should be. A shoddy host can slow down your traffic or even make your site inaccessible to certain users, but there’s finally a service that offers all the flexibility new brands need at a price most anyone can afford: DoRoyal.

Veteran webmasters probably already know the name DoRoyal. The service is the go-to option for thousands of users, racking up raves that include a solid 4.4 stars on Trustpilot. It really checks all the boxes whether you’re putting up a new site or launching your hundredth, offering an interface that’s easy to use with plenty of room for expansion.

Everything about DoRoyal is tuned to get you online as soon as possible, with file managers that smooth the transition from WordPress and other popular builders. If you’ve got custom pages, there’s a script installer that ensures that everything looks the same as it did when you designed it. Once the site goes public, it’s protected by a host of anti-virus features and spam blockers.

And talk about room to move: The popular Jester’s plan gives you 8GB of disk space and 100GB of soft bandwidth with no metering. There are no limits on domains, subdomains, or email addresses and you can add as many databases as you need. Cloud backups give you peace of mind so that you can sit back and watch the hits roll in.

Right now, Macworld readers can get a lifetime subscription to DoRoyal’s website hosting service (plus support) for $49.99.

DoRoyal Website Hosting: Lifetime Subscription – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.