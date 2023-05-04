Apple increases the trade-in values for some iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple on Thursday increased the maximum value of trade-ins for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs. Overall, the values haven’t gone up significantly–only $30/£25 at the most, and only on items that were released within the past four years–but it’s relatively rare for trade-in prices to increase at all. In some cases, the maximum value offered has decreased, especially in the U.K.

The prices represent the maximum value on a trade-in, but the criteria to get that value is very strict, applying to devices that are in near-perfect condition and have higher-end components, such as higher memory, storage capacity, or processors. Signs of use, visible damage, lower storage and memory, and slower processors affect the value adversely.

Apple doesn’t always offer a trade-in option for your device, especially if it’s older, not working, or has damage that hinders its usability. If Apple doesn’t make an offer on a device, you can still give it to them and Apple will “recycle it for free.”

Apple’s trade-in values have always been lower than what third-party buyback specialists or mobile service providers offer, or than what you can get if you sell on eBay or some other method. But using Apple is convenient, especially when buying a new device at the Apple Store. The small boost by Apple could be enough to entice a customer who might be waffling between Apple’s program and a third-party store.

You can find the trade-in value for your device using Apple’s trade-in program. Here are the current prices following the price changes.

iPhone trade-in values

Model New max value Old max value ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max $630/£590 $600/£580 ‌iPhone 13 Pro $530/£510 $500/£500 iPhone 13 $400/£390 No change (NC) ‌iPhone 13‌ mini $330/£335 $350/£330 iPhone SE (3rd gen) $160/£180 NC ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌ $440/£390 $420/£405 ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro $350/£350 $330/NC iPhone 12‌ $300/£290 NC iPhone 12 mini $220/£220 $250/£235 ‌iPhone SE‌ (2nd gen) $90/£105 $100/£110 iPhone 11 Pro Max $280/£285 NC/£290 iPhone‌ 11 Pro $240/£240 $230/NC ‌iPhone‌ 11 $200/£195 NC/£205 ‌iPhone‌ XS Max $200/£175 NC/£185 iPhone‌ XS $160/£140 NC ‌iPhone‌ XR $150/£135 NC/£140 ‌iPhone‌ X $130/£110 NC ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus $100/£100 NC/£105 iPhone‌ 8 $75/£80 NC/£80 ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus $60/£50 NC ‌iPhone‌ 7 $40/£40 NC

iPad trade-in values

Model New max value Old max value iPad Pro $470/£515 $445/£490 iPad Air $320/£290 NC/£285 iPad mini $250/£245 $240/£220 iPad $175/£205 $165/NC

Apple Watch trade-in values

Model New max value Old max value Series 7 $165/£145 NC Series 6 $110/£110 $105/NC SE $80/£70 $70/£65 Series 5 $85/£80 $80/£75 Series 4 $55/£150 $50/£45

Mac trade-in value