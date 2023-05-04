Home / iPhone / News
Apple increases the trade-in values for some iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple really wants your old iPhone--as long as it's not that old.
By Roman Loyola
Senior Editor, Macworld MAY 4, 2023 9:44 am PDT
Apple Trade In program
Image: Apple

Apple on Thursday increased the maximum value of trade-ins for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs. Overall, the values haven’t gone up significantly–only $30/£25 at the most, and only on items that were released within the past four years–but it’s relatively rare for trade-in prices to increase at all. In some cases, the maximum value offered has decreased, especially in the U.K.

The prices represent the maximum value on a trade-in, but the criteria to get that value is very strict, applying to devices that are in near-perfect condition and have higher-end components, such as higher memory, storage capacity, or processors. Signs of use, visible damage, lower storage and memory, and slower processors affect the value adversely.

Apple doesn’t always offer a trade-in option for your device, especially if it’s older, not working, or has damage that hinders its usability. If Apple doesn’t make an offer on a device, you can still give it to them and Apple will “recycle it for free.”

Apple’s trade-in values have always been lower than what third-party buyback specialists or mobile service providers offer, or than what you can get if you sell on eBay or some other method. But using Apple is convenient, especially when buying a new device at the Apple Store. The small boost by Apple could be enough to entice a customer who might be waffling between Apple’s program and a third-party store.

You can find the trade-in value for your device using Apple’s trade-in program. Here are the current prices following the price changes.

iPhone trade-in values

ModelNew max valueOld max value
‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max$630/£590$600/£580
‌iPhone 13 Pro$530/£510$500/£500
iPhone 13$400/£390No change (NC)
‌iPhone 13‌ mini$330/£335$350/£330
iPhone SE (3rd gen)$160/£180NC
‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌$440/£390$420/£405
‌iPhone 12‌ Pro$350/£350$330/NC
iPhone 12‌$300/£290NC
iPhone 12 mini$220/£220$250/£235
‌iPhone SE‌ (2nd gen)$90/£105$100/£110
iPhone 11 Pro Max$280/£285NC/£290
iPhone‌ 11 Pro$240/£240$230/NC
‌iPhone‌ 11$200/£195NC/£205
‌iPhone‌ XS Max$200/£175NC/£185
iPhone‌ XS$160/£140NC
‌iPhone‌ XR$150/£135NC/£140
‌iPhone‌ X$130/£110NC
‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus$100/£100NC/£105
iPhone‌ 8$75/£80NC/£80
‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus$60/£50NC
‌iPhone‌ 7$40/£40NC

iPad trade-in values

ModelNew max valueOld max value
iPad Pro$470/£515$445/£490
iPad Air$320/£290NC/£285
iPad mini$250/£245$240/£220
iPad$175/£205$165/NC

Apple Watch trade-in values

ModelNew max valueOld max value
Series 7$165/£145NC
Series 6$110/£110$105/NC
SE$80/£70$70/£65
Series 5$85/£80$80/£75
Series 4$55/£150$50/£45

Mac trade-in value

ModelNew max valueOld max value
MacBook Pro$775/£615$730/NC
MacBook Air$450/£420$515/£390
iMac$510/£425$570/£415
Mac Pro$1,250/£1,040NC
Mac mini$405/£255$375/£210

, Senior Editor

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

