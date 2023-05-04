Apple Arcade expansion brings 20 new games including TMNT, Disney, Sim Builder

Apple has added 20 new titles to Apple Arcade, its $4.99-a-month gaming subscription service. The titles are a mix of brand-new Arcade exclusives and big hits from the App Store and other gaming platforms. Apple Arcade is also included in the Apple One subscription bundle.

The new titles added, in alphabetical order, are as follows.

Chess Universe+

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

Disney Coloring World+

Disney Getaway Blast+

Disney SpellStruck

Farming Simulator 20+

Getting Over It+

Hill Climb Racing+

Iron Marines+

Kingdom Two Crowns+

Limbo+

My Town Home – Family Games+

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+

PPKP+

Snake.io+

Temple Run+

Time Locker+

TMNT Splintered Fate

Very Little Nightmares+

What the Car?

Games whose titles end with a + have appeared on the App Store before, and some (such as Limbo, Octodad, and Temple Run) were breakout hits and critical favorites.

New Apple Arcade exclusives include What the Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder.

In addition to the new games, Apple pointed out that it released over 50 new games in 2022, growing the catalog to more than 200 titles. There were over 300 updates to existing titles in 2022 as well.