Which version of iOS can my iPhone run?

Unsure which version of iOS your iPhone can run? Here’s a quick guide so you can find out if your iPhone is compatible with the most recent iterations of the iPhone operating system, and, if it isn’t, which version you can install on your iPhone.

Apple gives iOS a major update each year, usually introducing new features and some stability upgrades to the previous version, plus numerous smaller updates in between. Although the company is better than most at keeping older models on the list of supported devices, hardware limitations can sometimes mean that an iPhone gets left behind. This doesn’t mean the device will stop working, but you won’t be able to access the newer features and capabilities that come with the updated software. Also Apple only maintains the most recent three versions of its operating systems, so if your iPhone can’t run one of them it’s probably time to upgrade your iPhone. To find out more read how long Apple supports iPhone for.

How to tell which version of iOS you’re running

If you’re not sure which version of iOS you’re currently running, it’s very easy to find out. Just go to Settings > General > About and look for the iOS Version number.

The number you’re looking for will be something like 16.0 or 15.3.1. Don’t worry about the bit in parentheses. Foundry

Which versions of iOS can each iPhone run?

To show you which version of iOS your iPhone can run, we’ve broken down each generation so you know which version it originally shipped with (as that will be the earliest it can run) and the latest iteration it currently supports. We’ll also estimate its chances of being on the compatibility list for iOS 17 when it arrives this fall. We’ve not listed the smaller ‘point’ releases, as they change all the time, so take it as understood that any version of iOS that the iPhone is shown as supporting (such as iOS 16) also means any smaller point updates too (such as iOS 16.4.1).

It should be noted that Apple has stopped supporting a lot of the older versions of iOS now, meaning there are new security patches for them. Apple generally only supports the last three generations of operating system, so that’s currently iOS 17, 16 or 15.

However, Apple issued a security update for iOS 12 as recently as January 2023, which extends the list of supported handsets to include the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus and the iPhone 5S, handsets that arrived in 2014. We don’t imagine that Apple will be issuing any further iOS 12 updates though.

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

Original iOS version: 16

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Yes

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

Original iOS version: 15

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Yes

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Original iOS version: 15

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Yes

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

Original iOS version: 14

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Yes

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

Original iOS version: 13

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Yes

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Original iOS version: 13

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Yes

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

Original iOS version: 12

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Probably

iPhone X

Original iOS version: 11

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Possibly

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

Original iOS version: 11

Latest iOS version: 16

Will it get iOS 17: Possibly

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

Original iOS version: 10

Latest iOS version: 15

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus

Original iOS version: 9

Latest iOS version: 15

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone SE (1st generation)

Original iOS version: 9

Latest iOS version: 15

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 6, 6 Plus

Original iOS version: 8

Latest iOS version: 12

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 5S

Original iOS version: 7

Latest iOS version: 12

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 5C

Original iOS version: 7

Latest iOS version: 10

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 5

Original iOS version: 6

Latest iOS version: 10

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 4s

Original iOS version: 5

Latest iOS version: 9

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 4

Original iOS version: 4

Latest iOS version: 7

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 3GS

Original iOS version: 3

Latest iOS version: 6

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone 3G

Original iOS version: 2

Latest iOS version: 4

Will it get iOS 17: No

iPhone

Original iOS version: 1

Latest iOS version: 3

Will it get iOS 17: No

How to upgrade iOS

Now that you know the latest version of iOS that your iPhone supports, it’s a good idea to make sure you’re running on that platform. We have a guide on how to update iOS on your iPhone, so take a look at that and follow the simple instructions to get your iPhone up to date.

Also, if your iPhone supports iOS 17 and you want to get a sneak peek at what the update will bring, you can always sign up to test a beta version before the official launch. This gives you early access to the software, although there are a few caveats to consider, so read how to join Apple’s beta software program before you take the plunge.