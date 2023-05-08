The 15-MacBook Air is so close, stores have ‘already begun stocking up’

If there’s one Apple product we’re counting on showing up at WWDC, it’s the 15-inch MacBook Air. Rumored for more than a year, all signs are pointing to an imminent release—and it looks like store shelves are going to be ready for it.

According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple sellers have “already begun stocking up” on 15-inch MacBook Airs ahead of its expected launch on June 5. DigiTimes doesn’t have the best track record for rumors, but it has a solid grasp on supply chain and production channels. This suggests Apple will offer the laptop for sale immediately following the announcement with no preorder period, as is customary with new Mac launches. During last year’s WWDC, Apple announced the M2 MacBook Air on June 6 but it didn’t ship until July 15.

However, it makes sense that the MacBook Air would be available for purchase immediately following the keynote. The only difference between the new machine and the current model will reportedly be the display sizes, with rumors claiming the 15-inch Air will have the same M2 processor and features as the 13.6-inch model.

Apple’s Mac sales tumbled some 30 percent last quarter and the 15-inch Air is expected to inject some enthusiasm into the line. DigiTimes reports that Apple expects to sell more than a million of the new 15-inch Air models this quarter, which will give sales a much-needed boost.

Several new products are rumored to debut at WWDC, including the new Reality Pro AR headset and the Apple silicon Mac Pro, as well as updates to Apple’s family of operating systems. Also rumored is a flurry of Macs based on the M3 processor, though those aren’t expected to arrive until 2024.