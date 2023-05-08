Amazon AirPods sale slashes prices on every model just in time for summer

Apple’s popular AirPods earbuds are often on sale, but we don’t usually see them all on sale for significant savings at the same time outside of Black Friday or Prime Day. But no matter which one you want, you can save big today at Amazon. Here are the sale prices:

AirPods Pro (2nd-gen)

Price: $200 (all-time low)

Savings: $49

Why we love em: The new 2nd-gen AirPods Pro look the same as the previous model, but they’re all-new on the inside, with 2X better noise cancellation, longer battery life, and better quality, and a new Adaptive Transparency mode that automatically blocks out harmful noises.

AirPods (3rd-gen with Lightning case)

Price: $150

Savings: $19

Why we love em: Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods bring several upgrades over the 2nd-gen model, including personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, sweat and water resistance, adaptive EQ, and most importantly, longer battery life. They also have a slightly refined design with touch controls. Note: This model doesn’t have a wireless charging case and needs to be plugged in with a Lightning cable to charge.

AirPods (2nd-gen)

Price: $99

Savings: $30

Why we love em: Apple’s older AirPods are missing several of the features found in the 3rd-gen model, but they’re still fantastic earbuds, especially when you can get them for under $100.

AirPods Max

Price: $479 (all colors)

Savings: $70

Why we love em: The over-ear AirPods Max are Apple’s highest-end headphones that have a striking design featuring magnetic ear cups and a soft mesh headband available in five colors. And the sound quality is just as striking, with noise cancelation, Spatial Audio, and an Apple-designed dynamic driver that delivers a wide frequency range.