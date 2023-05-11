Home / Mac
News Analysis

Macworld Podcast: What will happen with the Mac at WWDC 2023?

Listen to the Macwolrd Podcast episode 840.
By Roman Loyola, Jason Cross and Michael Simon
Macworld MAY 11, 2023 12:30 am PDT
MacBook family
Image: IDG

Major technological advancements and a new version of macOS are in the not-too-distant future from Apple, and we might get all the details at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. We talk about the Mac and what could happen at WWDC, all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 840 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 840 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 840 on Spotify

Get info 

Click on the links below for more information. 

Subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.

Listen on Apple Podcasts