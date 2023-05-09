Apple will reportedly launch the largest iPhone ever next year

The iPhone 15 is still months away and we’re already getting rumors about the iPhone 16. And there’s a reason to be excited: Apple might introduce new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Ever since the iPhone 12, Apple has had the same two Pro models: the 6.1-inch iPhone Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. But according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, he is “hearing about some new sizes on the Pro models” for the iPhone 16 next year.

Enough about the iPhone 15, is it time to start leaking about the iPhone 16 yet? Hearing about some new sizes on the Pro models… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 9, 2023

Young claims the aspect ratio and the screens will increase slightly to around 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. (He specifically reported that the phone would be 6.2X and 6.8X inches, with the actual sizes revealed during the Display Week conference on May 23.) But however close it is to 6.9 inches, that would still make it the largest iPhone ever and match the Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of the largest Android phones you can buy. It’s not clear from the report whether the extra screen space will come from a slightly larger frame or slimmer bezels, but it’s not likely to make much of a difference in usability.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the iPhone 16 generation could include a third model above the iPhone 16 Pro Max. So this new phone could be the fabled iPhone 16 Ultra that was rumored to arrive this year but now seems to have been pushed to next year.

Also likely coming next year are the rumored solid-state buttons that hit an apparent stumbling block during development. Numerous reports say Apple had planned to introduce solid-state buttons with the iPhone 15 to enable additional functions, including an Action button in place of the mute switch.