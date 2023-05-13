Save $27 off the regular price of this 3-in-1 foldable wireless charger

If you own an iOS device or two, then it’s highly likely that you also have chargers and cables to go with each one. Wish there was a streamlined, all-in-one charging solution for everything in Apple’s mobile ecosystem? You’ll be happy to learn that there is — And it’s called the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, currently offered at $27 off the MSRP.

The MagStack isn’t like any other wireless charging station you’ve seen before. It actually folds up into different configurations so you can use it in a lot of different ways to keep all of your devices charged and usable throughout the day.

You can lay it flat on a table, for instance, and charge three different devices at once including a phone, Apple Watch, and a set of AirPods. Or fold it into a triangle to juice up your phone while keeping it in an upright position for video conferencing. It even folds neatly into a stack so it travels easily too (speaking of which, here’s a great deal on vacation bookings too) so the possibilities are endless.

Buy the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station this week for just $47.99.

MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand & 20W Adapter – $47.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.